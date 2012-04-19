LONDON, April 19 European equity markets extended losses on Thursday after weaker-than-expected U.S. data on business conditions and housing sales.

By 1407 GMT, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 was down 0.3 percent at 1,042.91 points. The euro zone-only Euro STOXX 50 fell 1.3 percent to 2,298.36.