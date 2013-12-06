* Analysts bank on earnings rebound despite downgrade trend
* Returning growth should help profits, but not felt yet
* Historically high valuations leave little room for misses
* Reuters polls show analysts' forecasts often too bullish
By Alistair Smout
LONDON, Dec 6 Equity analysts are predicting
double-digit growth in European earnings in 2014, banking on
economic recovery to fuel a rebound despite seeing similarly
rosy forecasts confounded for two years running.
While the economic backdrop has improved, the stakes are
also higher. Analysts acknowledge that equity markets are
unlikely to repeat the gains of 2012 and 2013 without a
significant improvement in profits.
Earnings in Europe have not grown for three years, and
remain below 2009 levels despite the STOXX 600 doubling
in value in that time.
This rise was driven by cheap central bank money that
encouraged investors to pay more for stocks even though earnings
undershot forecasts.
But, with shares no longer looking cheap relative to their
expected profits, and the U.S. Federal Reserve expected to slow
its monetary stimulus in the coming months, investors are
relying on a recovery in earnings to foster stock gains.
"We expect earnings growth to be the dominant driver of
market returns next year," JPMorgan analyst Emmanuel Cau said.
"We cannot ignore the earnings outlook any more."
Cau estimates that earnings growth will provide 95 percent
of the 10 percent rise in European equity he expects next year.
He said the price to earnings ratio, a common measure of how
expensive stocks are, for European shares was back to "a normal
level" after rising 20 percent this year.
"We're not saying that it's very expensive, but clearly we
don't have much of a cushion from valuations."
The rally since June 2012 has pushed the P/E on European
equities to 13.3, a four-year high and above the 10-year
average.
Valuations have risen as stock markets rallied over the past
two years even though earnings failed to live up to early
forecasts. Bucking consensus predictions of a 10 percent rise in
2013 earnings at the start of the year, Europe is set for a 4
percent contraction in profit.
Markets are often led up by valuations, until an earnings
recovery is required to keep investors buying.
"That the price/earnings has done most of the leg-work for
returns since 2012 isn't unusual: if we look back ... at prior
troughs in P/E, it has tended to be the case that, for the first
12-18 months, the P/E re-rates as earnings are downgraded," UBS
equity strategist Nick Nelson said in a note.
"We then reach a point, which we believe we are nearing now,
where the P/E remains relatively static, and earnings growth
carries the equity market higher."
STRUCTURALLY BULLISH
Reuters polls show that while equity analysts have sometimes
underestimated rallies, they are far more inclined to err on the
bullish side.
In the last quarterly Reuters stock markets poll in October,
some 91 percent of respondents predicted the world's top 20
equity indexes would rise through to the end of 2014.
In June 2008 - a couple of months before Lehman Brothers
collapsed and the ensuing financial crisis sent equity markets
crashing - 22 out of 26 analysts polled by Reuters thought the
worst had passed for global stock markets.
The argument for 2014 is that prospects for growth, and
earnings, are improving. The euro zone economy is seen expanding
between 0.1 and 0.3 percent per quarter after suffering its
longest ever recession, while exporters should benefit from
global growth of 3.5 percent.
The region's equities have attracted 22 straight weeks of
inflows from U.S. investors, according to Thomson Reuters'
Lipper service - the longest streak of weekly inflows since
records began.
However, while there is consensus that earnings need to
rebound to help stocks higher, there is little sign of this
happening yet.
Earnings momentum remains negative, as downgrades outnumber
upgrades. Analysts looking at company fundamentals have reduced
their 2014 forecasts by an average of 1.3 percent in the last 30
days, StarMine data showed.
However they still see next year's earnings up 14.6 percent
- leaving some room for downward revisions before these become a
threat to any future equity market gains.
"Earnings revisions per se are not a big issue, as the fact
that the consensus is always a bit too optimistic is something
that we know," William de Vijlder, vice chairman of BNP Paribas
Investment Partners, said.
"Of course, if you have no earnings growth again, then
that's a different story."