LONDON, March 7 European shares erased gains to trade flat during a European Central Bank press conference on Thursday, in which Mario Draghi was non-committal as to whether he felt equity markets were fairly priced at current lofty levels.

The FTSEurofirst 300 was trading flat at 1,185.71 by 1425 GMT, off an earlier peak of 1,190.25.

