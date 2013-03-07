Italy outperforms European shares after GDP surprise
* Akzo Nobel falls as PPG drops bid plans (ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon, see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)
LONDON, March 7 European shares erased gains to trade flat during a European Central Bank press conference on Thursday, in which Mario Draghi was non-committal as to whether he felt equity markets were fairly priced at current lofty levels.
The FTSEurofirst 300 was trading flat at 1,185.71 by 1425 GMT, off an earlier peak of 1,190.25.
For highlights of European Central Bank President Mario Draghi's comments at his post-meeting news conference, click on
* Akzo Nobel falls as PPG drops bid plans (ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon, see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.09 pct, S&P 0.14 pct, Nasdaq 0.14 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)