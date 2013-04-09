LONDON, April 9 European shares erased earlier
gains in afternoon trade on Tuesday, with the FTSEurofirst 300
index dipping into the red after a muted start on Wall Street.
The pan-European index was down 0.1 percent at 1,164.25
points by 1346 GMT, retreating from an earlier session
high of 1,172.07.
The benchmark U.S. S&P 500 index was flat in early deals
, and aluminium major Alcoa added just 0.2 percent,
confounding expectations for stronger gains after it posted
forecast-beating earnings after the previous session's
close.
"The dip came around the U.S. open, where the S&P is now
trading unch (unchanged)," a London-based portfolio trader at a
leading investment bank said.
"The market is considerably more bearish than it was a week
ago," he added, citing the recent run of weaker economic data.