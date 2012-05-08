LONDON May 8 European shares extended falls on
Tuesday afternoon, hitting session lows in nervous choppy
trade, on mounting concern about the euro zone debt crisis as
question marks were raised about Greece's commitment to its
bailout pledges.
The FTSEurofirst 300 was down 1.1 percent at
1,022.84 by 1430 GMT, albeit in relatively thin volume, which
stood at 74 percent of its 90-day daily average.
Leftist leader Alexis Tsipras began efforts to form a Greek
government by renouncing the terms of an international bailout
and threatening to nationalise banks in a statement likely to
reduce his chances of success. (nL5E8G80YO)
"Potential chaos because if Greece runs out of money in five
and half weeks' time. An issue which many thought had gone away
for good, is now coming back to (haunt us)," Darren Sinden,
senior trader at Silverwind Securities.