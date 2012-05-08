LONDON May 8 European shares extended falls on Tuesday afternoon, hitting session lows in nervous choppy trade, on mounting concern about the euro zone debt crisis as question marks were raised about Greece's commitment to its bailout pledges.

The FTSEurofirst 300 was down 1.1 percent at 1,022.84 by 1430 GMT, albeit in relatively thin volume, which stood at 74 percent of its 90-day daily average.

Leftist leader Alexis Tsipras began efforts to form a Greek government by renouncing the terms of an international bailout and threatening to nationalise banks in a statement likely to reduce his chances of success. (nL5E8G80YO)

"Potential chaos because if Greece runs out of money in five and half weeks' time. An issue which many thought had gone away for good, is now coming back to (haunt us)," Darren Sinden, senior trader at Silverwind Securities.