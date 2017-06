LONDON Dec 12 European shares extended falls on Monday in thin trade, as concerns persisted that the measures outlined at last week's EU summit would be of only limited value in resolving the euro zone debt crisis.

At 1507 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 1.4 percent at 971.99 points, while the STOXX Europe 600 Banking Index fell 3.3 percent, after a strong run in the last two weeks.