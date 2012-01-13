LONDON Jan 13 European shares extended falls on Friday, with euro zone banks lower after a senior euro zone government source said credit rating agency Standard & Poor's was set to downgrade several countries in the region.

At 1525 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 1 percent at 1,009.09 points.

The STOXX Europe 600 Euro Zone Banking Index fell 0.7 percent reversing earlier gains.