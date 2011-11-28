US STOCKS-Wall St climbs as tech recovers, banks rise ahead of Fed
* Indexes up: Dow 0.42 pct, S&P 0.4 pct, Nasdaq 0.55 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
LONDON Nov 28 European shares extended gains Monday, led by banks, on optimism euro zone leaders will unveil fresh solutions to help resolve the region's debt crisis, ahead of a summit next week.
At 1454 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 3.5 percent at 939.26, and had hit a day's high of 939.96 points.
Technical factors added weight to the move as the index had sold off nearly 8 percent in the preceding two weeks.
Banks were among the top gainers with the STOXX Europe 600 Banking Index up 5.7 percent. (Reporting by Brian Gorman)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.42 pct, S&P 0.4 pct, Nasdaq 0.55 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.4 pct, S&P 0.35 pct, Nasdaq 0.6 pct (Updates to early afternoon)