LONDON Nov 28 European shares extended gains Monday, led by banks, on optimism euro zone leaders will unveil fresh solutions to help resolve the region's debt crisis, ahead of a summit next week.

At 1454 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 3.5 percent at 939.26, and had hit a day's high of 939.96 points.

Technical factors added weight to the move as the index had sold off nearly 8 percent in the preceding two weeks.

Banks were among the top gainers with the STOXX Europe 600 Banking Index up 5.7 percent. (Reporting by Brian Gorman)