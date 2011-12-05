LONDON Dec 5 European shares briefly
extended gains and bund futures fell on Monday after German
chancellor Angela Merkel and French president Nicolas Sarkozy
said they had completed an agreement on a plan to help resolve
the euro zone debt crisis.
At 1443 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 1 percent at 995.34 points, but had gone
as much as 1.2 percent higher. The STOXX Europe 600 Banking
Index was up 3.1 percent.
The Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite
were up between 1 percent and 1.3 percent in early
trading.
German Bund futures, meanwhile, fell to a session
low of 134.54 down 97 ticks on the day. It last stood down 75
ticks on the day at 134.76.