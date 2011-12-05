LONDON Dec 5 European shares briefly extended gains and bund futures fell on Monday after German chancellor Angela Merkel and French president Nicolas Sarkozy said they had completed an agreement on a plan to help resolve the euro zone debt crisis.

At 1443 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 1 percent at 995.34 points, but had gone as much as 1.2 percent higher. The STOXX Europe 600 Banking Index was up 3.1 percent.

The Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite were up between 1 percent and 1.3 percent in early trading.

German Bund futures, meanwhile, fell to a session low of 134.54 down 97 ticks on the day. It last stood down 75 ticks on the day at 134.76.