LONDON Aug 24 European shares hit a new
intra-day low and the euro fell on Friday, with traders citing
renewed concerns the European Central Bank could delay a
bond-buying programme and cautious comments by German Chancellor
Angela Merkel.
"Merkel has come out and while the headlines are not exactly
negative, whenever the politicians start talking the market gets
a bit nervous. It's all a bit bearish long-term," said a
London-based forex trader.
A Bloomberg report suggested the ECB may refrain from
finalising a bond-buying plan before Germany's constitutional
court verdict on the euro zone bailout fund.
That mirrored a Reuters exclusive on Thursday, which said
the ECB is considering setting a yield target on purchases under
a new bond-buying plan but without making the levels public.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index was trading 0.2 percent
lower, just off its session low, at 1,086.79 points at 1147 GMT.
The euro fell to a session low of $1.25015 on trading
platform EBS, down 0.45 percent on the day. Traders cited steady
selling by an European central bank which has been diversifying
out of its euro holdings into other currencies.