PARIS Nov 25 European stocks extended their morning losses on Friday in a broad retreat led by mining shares as investors fretted about the health of the world economy and the euro zone debt crisis.

At 0914 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 0.9 percent at 891.06 points, losing ground for the ninth time in 10 sessions. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)