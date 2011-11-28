PARIS Nov 28 European stocks extended gains on Monday in a rally mostly seen as technical, led by shares of financial institutions helped by renewed hopes of fresh measures to fight the euro zone debt crisis.

At 0853 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 2 percent at 925.91 points, with BNP Paribas up 5.6 percent and UniCredit up 3 percent. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)