PARIS Aug 3 European stocks extended their
gains on Friday morning, erasing most of the previous day's drop
and resuming their week-long rally as investors grew more
optimistic about the European Central Bank's potential action to
fight the debt crisis.
At 0825 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 1 percent at 1,065.54 points.
The benchmark index dropped 1.2 percent on Thursday after
European Central Bank President Mario Draghi disappointed
investors who had expected immediate action to help lower the
borrowing costs of Spain and Italy.
"There was no 'bazooka' from the ECB as some had expected,
but sometimes the threat of action alone is very efficient. The
risk is on the upside now, no one want to short this market," a
Paris-based trader said.