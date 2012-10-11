US STOCKS-Wall St shrugs off jobs report to hit records as tech leads
* Dow up 0.36 pct, S&P 500 up 0.37 pct, Nasdaq up 0.90 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
PARIS Oct 11 European stocks extended their gains on Thursday after data showed an unexpected drop in U.S. weekly unemployment benefit claims, reviving hopes the world's biggest economy is recovering.
At 1235 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.7 percent at 1,097.08 points.
* Dow up 0.36 pct, S&P 500 up 0.37 pct, Nasdaq up 0.90 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.31 pct, S&P 0.26 pct, Nasdaq 0.71 pct (Updates to early afternoon)