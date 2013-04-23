LONDON, April 23 European shares extended gains
on Tuesday, with French shares outperforming peers after
above-expectation PMI results and weak German data opening the
door to further stimulus from the European Central Bank.
The FTSEurofirst 300 was up 1 percent at 1,167.01
points at 0942 GMT, with the French CAC gaining 1.5
percent, buoyed by PMI data that showed the slump in French
companies easing.
On the flip side, a sharp drop in German business activity
lent some support to those betting on fresh action from the ECB
to stimulate growth, possibly through a rate cut as early as
next week.
"The Bundesbank may become a bit more doveish with regards
to interest rates. There is still the chance of a rate cut," a
trader said.
Earnings news was the main driver of most of the
best-performing stocks, with ARM Holdings up 7.7 percent
to lead gainers after it posted a first-quarter earnings beat.