LONDON, June 28 European shares share extended losses on Friday after a U.S. business activity indicator came in sharply below expectations, adding to a mixed batch of economic data from earlier this week.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 was down 0.8 percent at 1,147.19 points after the Chicago Purchasing Managers Index for June came in at 51.6, sharply missing expectations of 56.0. A number above 50 indicates expansion.