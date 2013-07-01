(Repeats to additional subscribers)
LONDON, July 1 European shares added to their
gains while Bund futures erased losses on Monday afternoon as
data showed U.S. manufacturing activity grew a touch above of
expectations in June.
The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said its index of
national factory activity in June rose to 50.9, ahead of an
expected 50.5 reading, rebounding from an unexpected contraction
the prior month even though hiring in the sector was the weakest
in nearly four years.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index extended
gains to trade 1.3 percent higher at 1,166.61 points at 1404
GMT.
Bund futures erased losses after the U.S. data to
last trade 1 tick higher at 141.53.
