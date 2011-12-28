US STOCKS-Wall St to open higher on tech recovery; Fed in focus
* Futures up: Dow 23 pts, S&P 4.25 pts, Nasdaq 19.25 pts (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
LONDON Dec 28 European shares edge lower in thin afternoon trade, led by German heavyweights including Daimler, after early losses on Wall Street.
At 1607, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares was down 0.5 percent at 986.45 points, in thin volume at just 28.2 percent of the 90-day average. Wall Street indexes were down 0.7 percent to 0.9 percent.
"Because we haven't seen very much volume, it's easy to see big corrections on a small amount of trading," James Sheehan, trader at Daniel Stewart, said. "We have very little support in the market at the moment because all the buyers are on holiday."
