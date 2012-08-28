LONDON Aug 28 European shares fell to fresh
session lows on Tuesday, as persistent worries over the global
economic slowdown and euro zone debt crisis weighed on
sentiment.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index was down 0.8 percent at
1,087.45 points by 1225 GMT, having at one stage fallen as much
as 0.9 percent to an intraday low of 1,086.31 points.
The Euro STOXX 50 index also fell 0.8 percent at
2,442.15 points. Volume on the index was low at 26 percent of
its full-day average, exacerbating share price swings.