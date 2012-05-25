LONDON May 25 European shares erased their earlier gains to turn flat on Friday, as some traders looked to book profits on the back of a two-day rally with fears over Greece still lurking in the background.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index gave up much of its earlier gains to stand 0.1 percent higher at 983.31 points, while Britain's benchmark FTSE 100 index lost ground to fall 0.1 percent.

"My bias is still to sell on the back of rallies," said Hartmann Capital trader Basil Petrides, adding that he had taken profits on some stocks he had bought on Thursday.