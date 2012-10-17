LONDON Oct 17 European shares turned negative on Wednesday, giving up early marginal gains led by weakness in French food group Danone.

At 0743 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index was down 0.1 percent at 1,112.39 points.

Danone fell around 4 percent and took the most points off the index after the company said revenue growth at its main dairy division had slowed down in the third quarter.