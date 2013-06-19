BRIEF-Reliance Industries says over 72 mln Jio customers sign up for Prime plan
* Reliance Industries says over 72 million Jio customers have signed up for Jio Prime
LONDON, June 19 European shares reversed early gains on Wednesday to turn red, with traders saying investors were adjusting positions ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve policy decision which may shed some light on the duration of stimulus.
The FTSEurofirst 300 was down 0.4 percent at 1,178.80 points by 0735 GMT, retreating from a session high of 1,186.52 points .
Nordea was the top faller after Sweden said it has sold shares in the bank at below the current market price.
* Dow down 0.16 pct, S&P down 0.01 pct, Nasdaq up 0.06 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
* Cognizant names Betsy Atkins and John Dineen to board of directors