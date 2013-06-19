LONDON, June 19 European shares reversed early gains on Wednesday to turn red, with traders saying investors were adjusting positions ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve policy decision which may shed some light on the duration of stimulus.

The FTSEurofirst 300 was down 0.4 percent at 1,178.80 points by 0735 GMT, retreating from a session high of 1,186.52 points .

Nordea was the top faller after Sweden said it has sold shares in the bank at below the current market price.