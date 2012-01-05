LONDON Jan 5 European shares hit a
session low on Thursday, with banking stocks leading the
decliners' list on persistent concerns about their financial
health and as sovereign yields rose across the region after the
latest auction of French debt.
Yields on French long-term debt rose at an auction on
Thursday as investors demanded higher returns for buying the
bonds. The French blue-chip CAC-40 extended early losses
after the auction to trade down around 1.1 percent.
At 1103 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was down 0.8 percent at 1,013.35 points, while
banks fell 2.4 percent.