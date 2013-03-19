LONDON, March 19 European shares extended losses, hitting session lows in late trade on Tuesday, with traders citing growing expectation that Cyprus will reject its bailout plan, leading to an unpredictable fallout for the rest of the euro zone.

The FTSEurofirst 300 was down 0.6 percent at 1,193.01 points by 1600 GMT, while the EuroSTOXX 50 index of euro zone blue chips was down 1.5 percent.