PARIS Feb 27 European stocks extended
their losses on Monday afternoon as U.S. shares dropped at the
open on Wall Street and after German Chancellor Angela Merkel
said there was no guarantee that a new bailout package for
Greece would succeed.
At 1439 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was down 1.1 percent at 1,065.39 points, while
U.S. shares slipped from a four-year closing high reached on
Friday.
Ahead of a parliamentary vote needed to approve the 130
billion euro ($175 billion) rescue programme for Greece, Merkel
told German lawmakers that there was no guarantee the package
would succeed, but said the benefits of backing the programme
outweighed the risks.
Banking stocks were among the top losers, with Societe
Generale down 4.3 percent and UniCredit down
4.5 percent.