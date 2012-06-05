LONDON, June 5 European equities pared early gains on Tuesday, briefly turning flat, as investors questioned the likelihood of expected stimulus action from global policymakers and subdued trading volumes exaggerated market moves.

By 0733 GMT, the Euro STOXX 50 was up 0.1 percent at 2,081.33 points, near the bottom of the fairly broad 2,079.15 to 2,095.06 range tested in the first half an hour of trade.