LONDON Nov 28 European shares turned positive in late trading on Wednesday after U.S. House Speaker John Boehner voiced optimism that Republicans could broker a deal with the White House to avoid the "fiscal cliff".

He said that Republicans were willing to put revenues on the table if Democrats agreed to spending cuts.

At 1542 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was flat at 1,107.30 points after falling to a low of 1,100.79 earlier in the session.