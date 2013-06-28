BRIEF-JBF Industries step-down unit commissions PTA plant at Mangalore, SEZ
* Says commissioning of PTA project step subsidiary by JBF Petrochemicals Limited at Mangalore, SEZ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, June 28 European shares turned flat on Friday towards the end of a choppy session, as investors cautiously positioned for the end of the quarter in light volumes.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 turned positive at 1506 GMT, before trading down 0.1 percent at 1,156.88 points, following a reversal in commodity related stocks.
Precious metals miner Fresnillo, which had been the top faller in Europe, pared its 3.8 percent drop to trade flat in late session trade. This followed a reversal in the gold price, which traded 1.5 percent higher after being under pressure at three year lows.
* Says commissioning of PTA project step subsidiary by JBF Petrochemicals Limited at Mangalore, SEZ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ISLAMABAD, March 31 An explosion hit the Pakistani city of Parachinar, in the remote northwestern tribal region, on Friday, killing at least five people and wounding 40, Ikramullah Khan, the local political agent, said.
* Says decided to transfer 9.46% of Astron Paper and Board Mill Limited