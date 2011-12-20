India's Wipro says date for ADR bonus issue not decided
June 12 Indian software exporter Wipro Ltd said on Monday the payable date for its American Depository Receipts (ADR) bonus issue is yet to be determined.
PARIS Dec 20 European stocks turned flat in light morning trade on Tuesday, as euro zone banks rallied, eclipsing a drop in healthcare stocks after AstraZeneca unveiled a charge related to its drug pipeline.
At 0844 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.06 percent at 957.49 points.
AstraZeneca was down 2.6 percent.
* Softbank Group Corp has reached a broad agreement to combine Flipkart with Snapdeal - Nikkei Source text: (http://s.nikkei.com/2tdBrm8) Further company coverage: