PARIS Aug 31 European stocks pared early losses
and turned positive on Friday morning, halting a sharp three-day
retreat, led by gains in Italy's blue-chip index.
Sentiment in the broader market remained cautious, however,
with many traders preferring to wait on the sidelines until
after a key speech by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke
later in the day on monetary policy.
After helping contribute to a solid rally over the summer
months, European shares have retreated in recent days as
expectations of imminent stimilus from the Fed eased.
At 0735 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 0.1 percent at 1,078.70 points, after
falling to a four-week low at the open.
Italy's FTSE MIB index was up 0.5 percent,
reversing recent losses, with Enel up 0.9 percent and
Intesa SanPaolo up 1.3 percent.