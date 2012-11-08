PARIS Nov 8 European stocks pared gains and turned flat in late trade on Thursday, with Italian shares among the worst hit as brewing concerns over the euro zone debt crisis kept investors on edge.

At 1536 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was flat at 1,099.31 points, with Milan's FTSE MIB down 0.8 percent.

Enel was down 2.1 percent and Banco Popolare down 1.9 percent.