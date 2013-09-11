* Serco leaves Britain's top index after five-year stay
* ENRC and John Wood Group also leave FTSE 100
* Coca Cola HBC, Sports Direct and Mondi make FTSE debuts
* Reshuffle implemented after market close on Sept. 20
By Alistair Smout
LONDON, Sept 6 Outsourcing firm Serco
and Kazakh miner ENRC will both leave Britain's top
share index, FTSE confirmed on Wednesday, after share price
slumps during a year beset with difficulties.
Serco has dropped 8.5 percent since the end of June after
the UK government asked the police to investigate alleged
fraudulent behaviour by Serco staff working on the outsourcer's
contracts.
Kazkh miner Eurasian Natural Resources Company is down 22.2
percent year to date, and leaves the index just as its founders
finalise plans to take it private after six years in London,
marred by corruption probes.
Energy services firm John Wood Group is also
relegated to the FTSE 250 mid-cap index, while Greek
coke bottler Coca Cola Hellenic, which switched primary
listings from Athens in April, will join the FTSE 100,
along with two other debutants, retailer Sports Direct
and packaging firm Mondi.
Earning promotion to the FTSE 250 are Al Noor Hospitals
Group, Entertainment One, convenience food
group Greencore and Partnership Assurance Group,
while Anite, coal miner Bumi, JPMorgan Indian
Investment Trust, Salamander Energy and Utilco
Emerging Markets all lose their mid-cap status.
The changes are implemented after market close on Sept. 20,
taking effect at the start of trading on Sept. 23.