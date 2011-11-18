US STOCKS-Wall St gains as tech stocks recover, banks rise
* Indexes up: Dow 0.18 pct, S&P 0.11 pct, Nasdaq 0.17 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
LONDON Nov 18 European stock index futures pointed to a sharp decline for equities on Friday on lingering concerns that borrowing costs in some euro zone countries could rise beyond sustainable levels and further deepen the currency block's debt crisis.
By 0701 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were down 1.2 to 1.3 percent.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.18 pct, S&P 0.11 pct, Nasdaq 0.17 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
MUMBAI, June 13 The Reserve Bank of India outlined on Tuesday a plan to expedite the resolution of the $150 billion bad debt problem plaguing the country's banks by focusing first on some of the large stressed accounts held by lenders.