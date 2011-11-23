LONDON Nov 23 European stock index futures pointed to sharp declines for equities on Wednesday, extending losses to a fifth straight session, with disappointing China factory data reviving concerns of a global economic slowdown.

By 0702 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50 futures, Germany's DAX and France's CAC were down 1.1 to 1.5 percent.

(Reporting by Atul Prakash)