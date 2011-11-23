BRIEF-Esaar India disapproves appointment of Chetana Narayan Tiverkar as CFO
* Says disapproved appointment of Chetana Narayan Tiverkar as CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON Nov 23 European stock index futures pointed to sharp declines for equities on Wednesday, extending losses to a fifth straight session, with disappointing China factory data reviving concerns of a global economic slowdown.
By 0702 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50 futures, Germany's DAX and France's CAC were down 1.1 to 1.5 percent.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash)
* Says disapproved appointment of Chetana Narayan Tiverkar as CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says approved re-appointment of Sushil Kumar Jain, as chairman and managing director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: