LONDON Nov 25 European stock futures pointed to declines for equities for a seventh straight session on Friday, with a lack of progress to contain the region's debt crisis and Germany's persistent opposition to issue joint euro zone bonds hurting sentiment.

By 0713 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were down 0.1 percent to 0.3 percent. (Reporting by Atul Prakash)