LONDON Nov 28 European stock index futures pointed to gains for equities on Monday after a report said the International Monetary Fund (IMF) was preparing an aid package for Italy and that France and Germany were exploring ways to integrate euro zone countries.

However, The IMF said it was not in discussions with Italian authorities on a financing plan.

At 0703 GMT, futures for the STOXX Europe 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were up 1.4 to 2 percent.

(Reporting by Atul Prakash)