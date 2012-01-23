BRIEF-Wipro issues clarification on ex-date for ADR stock dividend
* Says in view of market activity in company's stock on June 12, New York Stock Exchange has contacted Wipro in accordance with its usual practice
LONDON Jan 23 European stock index futures pointed to a mixed open for equities on Monday, with uncertainty over a deal between Greece and its private creditors seen offsetting strong earnings from some U.S. tech companies such as IBM and Intel.
By 0739 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50 were down 0.1 percent, Germany's DAX futures fell 0.2 percent, while France's CAC futures rose 0.2 percent.
* Indexes down: Dow 0.14 pct, S&P 0.19 pct, Nasdaq 0.74 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)