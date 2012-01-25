GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks shake off U.S. tech slump, loonie jumps on rate hike prospect
* Asia ex-Japan up 0.1 pct; Nikkei slips as yen retains gains
LONDON Jan 25 European stock index futures pointed to a higher open for equities on Wednesday ahead of the conclusion of a two-day policy meeting of the U.S. Federal Open Market Committee, with tech shares seen gaining on strong results from Apple.
At 0702 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX and the French CAC 40 were up 0.6 to 0.7 percent.
