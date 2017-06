LONDON Jan 31 European stock futures pointed to a higher open for equities on Tuesday, taking cue from a late recovery on Wall Street and supported by hopes Greece is moving closer to avoiding a default that would have hefty consequences on Europe's financial system.

At 0704 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX and the French CAC 40 were up between 0.6 percent and 0.9 percent.