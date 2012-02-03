LONDON Feb 3 European stock index futures pointed to a slightly lower open for equities on Friday after hitting six-month highs in the previous session, with investors awaiting U.S. jobs data to gauge the pace of recovery in the world's largest economy.

At 0740 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC 40 were 0.1 to 0.2 percent lower.