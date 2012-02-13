BRIEF-Hindustan Construction Co seeks members' nod for appointment of Arjun Dhawan as group CEO
* Seeks members' nod for appointment of Arjun Dhawan as group CEO & whole-time director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON Feb 13 European stock index futures pointed to a higher open for equities on Monday after Greece's parliament approved an austerity bill to secure a second bailout from the European Union and IMF to avoid a messy default on its debts.
At 0701 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX and France's CAC were up 0.7 to 0.9 percent.
* Seeks members' nod for appointment of Arjun Dhawan as group CEO & whole-time director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Istreet Network - starting from FY2017-18, shelved investment plan in tech, ,other infrastructure, cut down team size Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: