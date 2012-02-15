US STOCKS-Tech stocks tumble, taking down Nasdaq
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
LONDON Feb 15 European stock futures pointed to strong gains for equities on Wednesday on expectations Greece's conservative leader would sign a commitment to implement tough austerity measures and on China's pledge to keep investing in euro zone government debt.
At 0702 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX and France's CAC were up 0.8 to 0.9 percent.
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
NEW YORK, June 9 Technology stocks sold off sharply on Friday, wounding the Nasdaq and holding down other major Wall Street indexes, which had touched record highs earlier in the session.