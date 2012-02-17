UPDATE 2-Cooling food prices send India's retail inflation to lowest since 2012
* RBI remain worried about core inflation, fiscal slippages (Adds more details, industrial output figures, quotes)
LONDON Feb 17 European stock index futures pointed to a higher open for equities on Friday on optimism that Greece had moved closer to secure a bailout to avoid a messy debt default and as recent data showed the pace of U.S. economic recovery had improved.
At 0702 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were up 0.7-0.9 percent.
* RBI remain worried about core inflation, fiscal slippages (Adds more details, industrial output figures, quotes)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.08 pct, S&P 0.21 pct, Nasdaq 1.01 pct (Updates to open)