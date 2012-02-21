US STOCKS-Tech stocks tumble, taking down Nasdaq
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
LONDON Feb 21 European stock futures pointed to a mixed open for equities on Tuesday after seven-month highs a day ago, with investors concentrating on the state of the Greek economy and likely hurdles after the euro zone approved a bailout for the country.
At 0708 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50 was up 0.1 percent, Germany's DAX futures 0.1 percent and France's CAC futures were up 0.1 percent.
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
NEW YORK, June 9 Technology stocks sold off sharply on Friday, wounding the Nasdaq and holding down other major Wall Street indexes, which had touched record highs earlier in the session.