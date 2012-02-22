LONDON Feb 22 European stock futures pointed to a steady open for equities on Wednesday, with concerns that Greece might struggle to implement harsh austerity measures offsetting data showing China's manufacturing sector rose to a four-month high in February.

At 0712 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50 were up 0.04 percent, Germany's DAX futures were flat and France's CAC futures were up 0.1 percent.