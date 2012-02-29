US STOCKS-Tech stocks tumble, taking down Nasdaq as big names sink
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close with Apple's biggest decline in about 14 months, share details on Alphabet and Facebook)
LONDON Feb 29 European shares were set to gain at open on Wednesday as investors bet a large number of banks will take up the European Central Bank's three-year cheap loans offering to help improve liquidity in the financial system.
At 0704 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were up 0.3 to 0.4 percent.
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close with Apple's biggest decline in about 14 months, share details on Alphabet and Facebook)
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)