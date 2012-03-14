US STOCKS-Tech stocks tumble, taking down Nasdaq
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
LONDON, March 14 European stock index futures pointed to more gains for equities on Wednesday after 33-week highs in the previous session, with recent positive economic data and the U.S. Federal Reserve's expectations of an improvement in growth boosting risk appetite.
At 0701 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX and France's CAC were up 0.3 to 0.5 percent.
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
NEW YORK, June 9 Technology stocks sold off sharply on Friday, wounding the Nasdaq and holding down other major Wall Street indexes, which had touched record highs earlier in the session.