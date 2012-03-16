US STOCKS-Tech stocks tumble, taking down Nasdaq
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
LONDON, March 16 European stock index futures signaled a flat to slightly higher open for equities on Friday, with shares seen hovering near their eight-month highs and investors waiting for the next catalysts to push the market significantly higher.
At 0705 GMT, futures for both the Euro STOXX 50 and Germany's DAX were up 0.1 percent, while France's CAC futures were flat.
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
NEW YORK, June 9 Technology stocks sold off sharply on Friday, wounding the Nasdaq and holding down other major Wall Street indexes, which had touched record highs earlier in the session.