US STOCKS-S&P, Dow flat after Comey testimony; Nasdaq at record high
* Former FBI director says no doubt Russia meddled in U.S. election
LONDON May 24 European stock index futures pointed to a rebound on Thursday, tracking a late recovery on Wall Street and after key European indexes recorded their worst daily loss in a month in the previous session.
At 0600 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were up between 1 percent and 1.1 percent.
NEW YORK, June 8 The 'Trump trade' made a comeback on Thursday on Wall Street but the S&P and Dow industrials ended flat as former FBI director James Comey said President Donald Trump fired him to undermine an investigation into Russian meddling into last November's U.S. election.