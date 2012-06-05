BRIEF-Eros Now announces strategic partnership with Smartron
* Says announced a strategic partnership with Smartron, a Sachin Tendulkar-backed India-based IoT startup
LONDON, June 5 European shares were likely to gain on Tuesday on expectations that emergency talks between the Group of Seven finance chiefs could offer some support and put pressure on European policy makers to take decisive actions to resolve the debt crisis.
At 0612 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX and France's CAC were up 0.7-0.8 percent.
* Says announced a strategic partnership with Smartron, a Sachin Tendulkar-backed India-based IoT startup
* New Delhi has committed $500 million to Gulf of Oman project